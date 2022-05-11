Fifth Circuit Panel Lifts Stay of the Texas Social Media Law

There's no opinion yet, and I don't know when one would be forthcoming, so it's hard to figure out what exactly will happen; but I thought I'd pass along the news. The law itself is here.

Netchoice: CA5 has stayed the district court's preliminary injunction in the NetChoice case (i.e., reviving for now Texas's strange anti-bias law, HB20.

The panel is not unanimous we are told, but not who dissents (I think I can guess, but who knows). pic.twitter.com/Fwm0ozYS0J

— Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) May 11, 2022