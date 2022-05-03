The Volokh Conspiracy
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: May 3, 1802
5/3/1802: Washington D.C. incorporated as the capital of the United States. Article I, Section 8 empowers Congress to "To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States."