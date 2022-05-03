Leakgate Media Roundup

The past day has been my most hectic press day since Trump left office. I recorded four television interviews, four radio interviews, two podcasts, and gave more than a dozen interviews to reporters, which yielded quotes from Reuters, Politico, the Washington Times, and others. (Not everyone who interviews me, or uses my material, ends up quoting me.) Plus I wrote eight blog posts here at the Volokh Conspiracy. My day was booked in fifteen-minute interviews, as I jumped from one call to another.

Here are some video and audio highlights.