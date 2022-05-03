"Don't Fuck with Ukraine": A Partly English-Language Song from Noted Ukrainian Musician Max Barskih

Perhaps because it's largely in English, the song has drawn attention in the American music media (Rolling Stone, Billboard); it seems to me to lack the subtlety or lyricism that I've found in some of the other Ukraine war music I've blogged, but I thought I'd pass it along:

Here are the lyrics, with the Ukrainian portions translated by me:

I got ice in my veins

Loaded guns, I'm insane

Fight for peace in my land

Enemies laying dead

We kick shit with my troop

Iron tanks, bulletproof

We attack, we don't play

Don't fuck with Ukraine [x 4]

Ра та та та та та та

Розбігалася русня

Ра та та та та та та

Слава нашим пацанам

Ру ту ту ту ту ту ту

Ваші танки роз'ебу

Ру ту ту ту ту ту ту

Вам пізда від ЗСУ [Ra ta ta ta ta ta

The Russkies have all run away

Ra ta ta ta ta ta

Glory to our boys

Roo too too too too too

We'll fuck up your tanks

Roo too too too too too

Fuck you from ZSU [the Ukrainian Armed Forces]] You can try to invade

With your guns and your tanks

We prepared for the game

We destroy fucking snakes

Be aware of the beasts

They will tear you in piece

We attack we don't play

Don't fuck with Ukraine [x 4] [Ukrainian stanza repeated]

Note that the last line of the Ukrainian stanza is literally "Cunt to you from ZSU" (if I have that right), but my sense is that the colloquial English translation would indeed be "Fuck you from ZSU."