Politico Published An Apparent First Draft of Dobbs, Which Overruled Roe
The purported majority opinion by Justice Alito is 98-pages long.
My speculation that there was a leak in Dobbs looks stronger. Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward of Politico have published a scanned document that purports to be a first draft of Dobbs that was circulated on February 10, 2022. No, I am not going to link to it. I will discuss the import of this leak in another post.