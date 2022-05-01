"And Whomever You Ask in Russia / Everyone Will Say: 'Merci to the Leadership!'"

From the prominent Russian band Leningrad (Russian lyrics here); it now has over 1.25M views, though it was just posted Thursday. The band members, as I've mentioned before, aren't themselves particularly pro-Ukraine (see here and here)—they are more cynical and realist than ideological, it seems to me (see this song, which I blogged a month ago). But here, unless I'm completely missing things, the message is entirely against the Russian government.

Here is my translation, though of course much is doubtless lost in the translation (thanks to my mother Anne for help with some of the words) ; for the Russian lyrics, see here:

We are more spiritual than everyone in the world,

We are deeper than any seas,

Children, fuck yeah, are our priority

That's why we are kinder than everyone else.

We are the best and the most beautiful of all,

Smarter than everyone, jollier than everyone.

We will fuck up everyone else

And success awaits us everywhere. In short, we are alone here against the darkness,

Let's save the whole world from digital prison. Don't even doubt it

Or you will right away become a foreign agent.

Don't even doubt it

Or you will right away become a foreign agent.