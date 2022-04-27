The Volokh Conspiracy
"The Need to Maintain Objectivity and a Professional Distance from [One's] Clients" in Court Filings
From Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald (S.D.N.Y.) in today's opinion in Filsoof v. Cole:
As the Court's rulings demonstrate, these [discovery] motions would have been unnecessary if counsel had conducted themselves in a more professional manner. The inclusion of any kernel of a meritorious argument in the briefing was in danger of being obscured by the amount of irrelevant invective. Indeed, the constant bombardment of the Court with such irrelevant invective makes defendant's frequent refrain about the imposition on counsel's time and his client's resources ring hollow. P
