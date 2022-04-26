Virginia S. Ct. Declines to Unseal Allegations of Misconduct Against a Virginia Judge

Some backstory, from WRIC (ABC-8) (Dean Mirshahi):

Judge Adrianne Bennett, the former chairwoman of Virginia's Parole Board, was suspended from the bench last year amid an intensifying scandal over the board's handling of certain cases. Bennett left the board to become a Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge, but she was indefinitely suspended by a panel tasked with investigating claims of judicial misconduct nearly a year to the day after she was sworn in…. She was suspended … on April 13, 2021, … but is listed as a Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court presiding judge on the court's website.

From Thursday's Virginia Supreme Court decision in In re Bennett (a per curiam endorsed by Chief Justice Bernard Goodwyn, Justices Cleo Powell and Stephen McCullough, and Senior Justice LeRoy Millette):

On May 20, 2021, Judge Adrianne L. Bennett petitioned this Court under its original jurisdiction for writs of mandamus and prohibition in connection with a matter that was then pending before the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC). We denied the petition one day later, and ordered the record of the case sealed, including the order disposing of Judge Bennett's petition and sealing the proceedings. On July 8, 2021, Lee BHM Corporation, publisher of the Richmond-Times Dispatch ("the Publisher"), filed a "Petition for Leave to Intervene and Motion to Vacate Order Sealing a Sealing Order." … [T]he same qualified right of access to proceedings and records that the [U.S. Supreme] Court has recognized in criminal cases should also be recognized in "civil trials and to their related proceedings and records." … The present case was unprecedented because it concerned a request for judicial relief against a proceeding that is statutorily protected from disclosure to the public. Thus, the request to seal the proceedings in our Court was also unprecedented. Our review of the records prompts us to revisit our order sealing the records of the mandamus proceeding and to exercise our authority to unseal this order as requested by the Publisher. Orders from this Court have long been accessible to the public. In addition, in the interest of openness and transparency, we further unseal the remainder of the case sua sponte, with the exception of attachments to the petition for a writ of mandamus. Mandamus proceedings have a long tradition of openness. We see no reason to seal the petition and other pleadings. We reach a different conclusion with respect to the attachments filed with the mandamus petition. Those attachments are records of a then pending proceeding before the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission. By law, records of proceedings before the Commission are kept confidential. The statute begins with the command that "[a]ll papers filed with and proceedings before the Commission … shall be confidential and shall not be divulged." The statute contains some limited exceptions to this mandate of confidentiality, but none apply here…. The General Assembly, as the policymaking branch of our government, has determined that such records should be kept confidential.

Furthermore, judicial disciplinary proceedings differ from ordinary civil or criminal proceedings. Nearly every state, including Virginia, protects the confidentiality of disciplinary proceedings against judges, for a variety of sound reasons: Encouraging the filing of complaints and protecting the complainant from possible retaliation; Protecting judges from unwarranted complaints; Maintaining confidence in the judiciary by avoiding premature announcement of groundless complaints; and Facilitating the work of a commission by giving it flexibility to accomplish its mission through voluntary retirement or resignation of offending judges. The confidentiality accorded to judicial disciplinary hearings stands in contrast to ordinary civil and criminal trials, which benefit from a long tradition of openness. As one court noted, "[a]gainst this background [of protecting the confidentiality of judicial disciplinary hearings], the 'presumption of openness' gleaned from the history of criminal trials surveyed in Richmond Newspapers lacks force." It is true that we are dealing with attachments to a mandamus proceeding, not the actual proceeding before the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission. That does not make a difference. If a litigant could bypass the confidentiality of judicial disciplinary proceedings by simply attaching a record of those proceedings to a pleading, the confidentiality protections would be largely illusory. Accordingly, although we unseal the remainder of the filings in the case, we conclude that the records of the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission attached to the mandamus petition should remain under seal.

Justice Arthur Kelsey, joined by Justice Teresa Chaffin, dissented in part: