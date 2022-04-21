Challenge to Univ. of Central Florida's "Bias-Related Incidents" Policy Can Go Forward

More from today's Eleventh Circuit decision in Speech First, Inc. v. Cartwright (written by Judge Kevin Newsom and joined by Judge Stanley Marcus and District Judge Richard Story); seems quite right to me:

The bias-related-incidents policy creates a mechanism by which a UCF student can be anonymously accused of an act of "hate or bias"—i.e., an "offensive" act, even if "legal" and "unintentional," that is directed toward another based on any of a number characteristics that echo (but do not precisely mirror) those listed in the discriminatory-harassment policy. The JKRT "monitor[s]" and "track[s]" bias-related incidents, "coordinate[s] university resources," marshals a "comprehensive response[]," and, where necessary, coordinates "interventions" among affected parties…. The district court held that Speech First lacked standing to challenge the bias-related-incidents policy because, the court said, the JKRT couldn't punish students itself but, rather, could only refer them to other university actors for discipline. We hold that the district court erred in focusing so singularly on the JKRT's power to punish. The reason, already explained, is that a government actor can objectively chill speech—through its implementation of a policy—even without formally sanctioning it. Punishment is no doubt relevant to the objective-chill analysis, and may well be sufficient to prove the requisite chill, but analogous precedent makes clear that it is not decisive and, in any event, is not uniformly necessary. The seminal case is Bantam Books, Inc. v. Sullivan (1963). There, the Supreme Court considered the constitutionality of certain actions of the "Rhode Island Commission to Encourage Morality in Youth," whose charge it was to "educate the public concerning any book, picture, pamphlet, ballad, printed paper or other thing containing obscene, indecent or impure language, or manifestly tending to the corruption of the youth." The commission's usual practice was to notify a bookseller "on official stationery that certain designated books or magazines distributed by him had been reviewed by the Commission and had been declared by a majority of its members to be objectionable for sale," to "thank[ him] in advance[] for his 'cooperation,'" to "remind[ him] of the Commission's duty to recommend to the Attorney General prosecution of purveyors of obscenity," and to inform him that "[c]opies of the lists of 'objectionable' publications were circulated to local police departments."

The state defended against the bookseller's contention that the challenged practices chilled his First Amendment rights on the ground that the commission had no formal disciplinary authority: "[I]t does not regulate or suppress obscenity but simply exhorts booksellers and advises them of their legal rights." The Court rejected as "untenable" the state's argument, which was "premised on the Commission's want of power to apply formal legal sanctions." The Court likewise rejected the state's contention that the bookseller's "compliance with the Commission's directives" was in any meaningful sense "voluntary," despite the fact that a bookseller was technically "'free' to ignore" that body's notices: "People do not," the Court emphasized, "lightly disregard public officers' thinly veiled threats to institute criminal proceedings against them if they do not come around." Id. at 68. Rather, the Court held that even "informal sanctions"—including "coercion, persuasion, and intimidation"—can sufficiently inhibit expression as to violate the First Amendment, and to give a plaintiff standing to sue. It is necessary, the Court held, to "look through forms to the substance and recognize that informal censorship may sufficiently inhibit"—i.e., chill—"the circulation of publications to warrant injunctive relief." … The Second Circuit's decision in Okwedy v. Molinari (2d Cir. 2003) (per curiam), is similar. The plaintiffs in that case hired a billboard company to display signs in Staten Island denouncing homosexuality. The Staten Island Borough president sent a letter to the billboard company stating that the signs were "unnecessarily confrontational and offensive" and "convey[ed] an atmosphere of intolerance [un]welcome in our Borough," and he asked a representative of the company to contact the "Chair of [his] Anti-Bias Task Force to discuss further the issues [he had] raised in th[e] letter." Capitulating, the billboard company removed the signs…. The Second Circuit … [held] that "[a]lthough the existence of regulatory or other direct decisionmaking authority is certainly relevant to the question of whether a government official's comments were unconstitutionally threatening or coercive, a defendant without such direct regulatory or decisionmaking authority can also exert an impermissible type or degree of pressure." The billboard company, the court of appeals emphasized, "could reasonably have believed," based on the information available to it, that the borough president "intended to use his official power to retaliate against it if it did not respond positively to his entreaties." Bantam Books and Okwedy demonstrate a commonsense proposition: Neither formal punishment nor the formal power to impose it is strictly necessary to exert an impermissible chill on First Amendment rights—indirect pressure may suffice. To be sure, the University wasn't quite as heavy-handed here as were the government actors in Bantam Books and Okwedy. But just as surely, the students targeted here are—for the most part—teenagers and young adults who, it stands to reason, are more likely to be cowed by subtle coercion than the relatively sophisticated business owners in those cases. And the question for us is whether the average college-aged student would be intimidated—and thereby chilled from exercising her free-speech rights—by subjection to the bias-related-incidents policy and the JKRT's role in enforcing it. The answer to that question, we think, is yes. No reasonable college student wants to run the risk of being accused of "offensive," "hostile," "negative," or "harmful" conduct—let alone "hate or bias." Nor would the average college student want to run the risk that the University will "track[]" her, "monitor[]" her, or mount a "comprehensive response[]" against her. And as with the discriminatory-harassment policy, the breadth and vagueness of the bias-related-incidents policy exacerbates the chill that the average student would feel. The policy, for instance, reaches "any behavior or action"—even if both "legal" and "unintentional"—that is "directed towards an individual or group" based on "actual or perceived identity characteristics"—including but not limited to those rooted in any of at least 11 different traits. So too, the policy defines a "bias act" as anything that "may contribute to creating an unsafe, negative, unwelcoming environment [for] the victim, or anyone who shares the same social identity as the victim, and/or community members of the university." And the policy applies to a non-exhaustive laundry list of behaviors—including, among others, "graffiti [and] signs," "confrontation," and "gestures." Pair that broad, vague, and accusatory language with the task-force-ish name of the investigating organization—the Just Knights Response Team—and we think it clear that the average college student would be intimidated, and quite possibly silenced, by the policy. Because the bias-related-incidents policy objectively chills student speech, Speech First's members have standing to challenge it…. Because it found (erroneously, we conclude) that Speech First lacked standing to challenge the bias-related-incidents policy, the district court never considered that policy on the merits. Accordingly, we remand to the district court to decide in the first instance whether the chill caused by the bias-related-incidents policy is substantial enough to violate the First Amendment. Relatedly, we leave it to the district court to determine in the first instance whether and to what extent the objective chill that gives Speech First Article III standing likewise establishes its claim on the merits….

Judge Richard Story joined the majority opinion, but added:

I concur in the opinion of the Court but write separately to make clear that the opinion does not prohibit a university from establishing a program that provides students an opportunity to engage in civil discussions concerning differing viewpoints. "Colleges and universities unquestionably benefit from the flow of ideas, debate, and deliberation on campus. These institutions should strive to foster an environment where critical thoughts, and sometimes strong disagreement, can flourish." The only restriction placed on such programs by today's decision is an important one. The program may not be designed in such a way as to chill First Amendment rights. Insisting on compliance with the First Amendment should not prevent universities from exploring ways to lower the temperature on debate and help their students learn how to listen to and understand opposing viewpoints. As acknowledged by Speech First, the creation of such programs without running afoul of the First Amendment is possible.

Here are more details on the policy: