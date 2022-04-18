Vacating The Mask Mandate at 30,000 Feet

Earlier today, Judge Mizelle vacated the CDC mask mandate. At present, I find myself (where else) aboard a United flight. And the flight attendant made the obligatory announcement that failure to wear a mask would result in a civil fine. Of course, all of the administrative lawyers in the air understand that the CDC rule is currently vacated, and, unless a stay is issued by the Eleventh Circuit or the Supreme Court, the rule has no effect. I could be the perfect test case if I take off my mask. But, I would still face privately-enforced sanctions from the airline, so I will pass. Still, I wonder if some enterprising lawyer, somewhere, contests the CDC mask mandate right now.