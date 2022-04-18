Florida's Supposed "Don't Say Gay" Law

I was on a couple of podcasts about this, taking the view that the law—which restricts "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity … in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards"—doesn't violate the First Amendment (or likely any other part of the Constitution). I think we had an interesting, constructive, and friendly conversation on each:

On The Dispatch, with Gabriel Malor, moderated by Declan Garvey. On The National Constitution Center's We The People, with Joshua Matz, moderated by Prof. Jeff Rosen.