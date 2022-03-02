Introducing the 4th Edition of the Barnett & Blackman Constitutional Law Casebooks

I am proud to announce the Fourth Edition of the Barnett & Blackman Constitutional Law Casebooks. Yes, Casebooks plural. We have three versions of the text: the full casebook and two splits.

The Casebook: More than 200 cases in the constitutional canon, including foundational and modern decisions on structure and rights. The Structure "Split": Paperback edition perfectly-sized for a one-semester course on constitutional structure. The Rights "Split": Paperback edition perfectly-sized for a one-semester course on constitutional rights.

These books come with access to our full twelve-hour video library. No other product on the market includes so many resources for students and professors.

We have shared our Teacher's Manual, Powerpoint Slides, and sample chapters. If you are interested in requesting a review copy, please email me. (jblackman at stcl dot edu).

You can learn more about all our books ConLaw.us, and see a preview of our new book, Slavery and the Constitution.