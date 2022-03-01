Judge Rakoff's Opinion in Palin v. N.Y. Times Co.

Here's the introduction (the whole opinion is 68 pages long):

At trial, plaintiff Sarah Palin wholly failed to prove her case even to the minimum standard required by law. Accordingly, defendants the New York Times Company (the "Times") and James Bennet moved to dismiss the case prior to the start of jury deliberations. After hearing extensive argument, the Court granted the motion shortly after the jury had begun its deliberations. This Opinion sets forth the reasons for that decision, as well as the reasons for how the Court then dealt with the deliberating jury.