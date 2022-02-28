From a Call for Papers from Verge: Studies in Global Asias Issue 10.1; Special Issue: brown/ness(es):

We consider race and ethnicity as co-constitutive logics and forms of difference across different geohistories, including the ways in which these logics form, transform, transfer, congeal -- or not. We ask after brown, black, yellow, red, and white (and bright) as codes for difference, as metaphors of color made to matter through the matter of different bodies. We prompt reflection on how race, religion, ethnicity, and caste overlap and congeal into one another, troubling normative vocabularies of difference and relation.

I just wrote a book on racial classification, and I have no idea what this is trying to say. If I ever start to write like this, it will be time to retire from the academy.