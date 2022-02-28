Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Round of 8

The topic for the 10th Annual Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is NYS Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. This past weekend, the top eight teams of high school students presented oral arguments. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition, and in some federal courts of appeals. The Round of 4 will be held in two weeks.

Round of 8 Match #1

Team 8882 v. Team 8889

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7HZJtneC6Y

Round of 8 Match #2

Team 8478 v. Team 9135

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgQdcruNLG8

Round of 8 Match #3

Team 8955 v. Team 9129

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7J4qnvL2dI

Round of 8 Match #4

Team 8673 v. Team 8886

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14LhDoLaszE