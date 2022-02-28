The Volokh Conspiracy
Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Round of 8
The top 8 teams of HS Students presented oral argument in NYS Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen
The topic for the 10th Annual Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is NYS Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. This past weekend, the top eight teams of high school students presented oral arguments. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition, and in some federal courts of appeals. The Round of 4 will be held in two weeks.
Round of 8 Match #1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7HZJtneC6Y
Round of 8 Match #2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgQdcruNLG8
Round of 8 Match #3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7J4qnvL2dI
Round of 8 Match #4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14LhDoLaszE