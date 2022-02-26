KBJ's HS Yearbook: "I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment"

The New York Times reports on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's high school experience. And we learn what she wrote in her yearbook. The past few years have taught us that a high school yearbook is one of the most important elements of any confirmation process.

Jackson wrote:

I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment.

As the saying goes, mission accomplished.

Judge Jackson is the daughter of former public school teachers, a proven consensus builder, an accomplished lawyer, and a distinguished jurist. I was proud to make this call. pic.twitter.com/R9RhwT57DR — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

For those curious, in 2014, I collected the yearbook photos of other Justices. I have in my collection the yearbooks of Chief Justice Rehnquist, Justice Scalia, and Justice Ginsburg.