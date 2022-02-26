The Volokh Conspiracy
KBJ's HS Yearbook: "I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment"
Mission Accomplished.
The New York Times reports on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's high school experience. And we learn what she wrote in her yearbook. The past few years have taught us that a high school yearbook is one of the most important elements of any confirmation process.
Jackson wrote:
I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment.
As the saying goes, mission accomplished.
