A Third Justice Jackson?

According to several reports, President Biden has made his selection to replace Justice Breyer. If Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she would be the third member of the Supreme Court with the last name Jackson. Everyone knows Justice Robert Houghwout Jackson, who served from 1941 through 1954. But most people do not know Justice Howell Edmunds Jackson. He was appointed by President Benjamin Harrison, and served from 1893 through 1895.

There are nine other pairings with two Justices that share the same last name.