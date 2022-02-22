SCOTUS Grants Cert in 303 Creative On Free Speech Question

The Supreme Court has granted cert in 3030 Creative v. Elenis. That petition presented two questions:

1. Whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent, contrary to the artist's sincerely held religious beliefs, violates the Free Speech or Free Exercise Clauses of the First Amendment.

2. Whether a public-accommodation law that authorizes secular but not religious exemptions is generally applicable under Smith, and if so, whether this Court should overrule Smith.