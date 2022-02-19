The Academic Freedom Podcast #12 on Encouraging Campus Free Expression

A new episode of The Academic Freedom Podcast from the Academic Freedom Alliance is now available. Subscribe through your favorite platform so you don't miss an episode.

In this episode I talk with Dan Cullen, a professor of philosophy at Rhodes College and director of the Project for the Study of Liberal Democracy. He was a member of the Academic Leaders Task Force on Campus Free Expression. The task force was assembled by the Bipartisan Policy Center and recently released its report, Campus Free Expression: A New Roadmap. We talk about the challenges for free expression on college campuses, the responsibilities of various campus officials in building a better campus climate for free speech, and the recommendations in the report.

Listen to the whole thing here.