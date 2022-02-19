The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Sealed Criminal Prosecution of Wealthy Connecticut Voyeur
From the Stamford Advocate (Pat Tomlinson) Monday:
A judge last week sealed the case in which a 53-year-old Greenwich woman pleaded guilty to a host of voyeurism charges that stemmed from incidents in which she "knowingly photographed, filmed and recorded" three individuals, one of whom was a minor, without their consent, according to court records.
Hadley Palmer, who lives in a multimillion-dollar seaside mansion in the wealthy Belle Haven neighborhood in Greenwich, pleaded guilty Jan. 19in state Superior Court in Stamford to three counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors.