Sealed Criminal Prosecution of Wealthy Connecticut Voyeur

Palmer was originally arrested last year on additional charges, including employing a minor in an obscene performance, a Class A felony, conspiracy to employ a minor in an obscene performance and second-degree child pornography, police said….

Attorneys representing the victims in the case supported the motion to seal the case as well….

The state initially argued in favor of redacting documents in the case to protect identities but later said the process proved "impossible to perform."

The Associated Press was the lone dissenting voice against sealing the case, arguing [unsuccessfully] at a Feb. 1 hearing that documents could be redacted and pseudonyms used as in other state court cases involving crimes against children to protect the victims while allowing the public to see the serious nature of the allegations….