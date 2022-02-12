When Philosophers Go Bad

I've probably paid less attention than I should have to the matter of Matthew Harris, the apparently schizophrenic former UCLA philosophy lecturer whose threats shut down the school for a day a couple of weeks ago. Still, I just came across the FBI agent's affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint against him, and there is quite some stuff there; one of Harris's emails in particular struck me:

u stupid caucasoids n kikes teach ACTUAL NAZIS LIKE HEIDEGGER AND KANT

AND CARNAP (FUCK UCLA)

ALL OF THOSE FUCKING PIECES OF SHIT WHEN THIS NIGGER SAYS HIS OWN PHILOSOPHY

FUCKING GET SHOT THE FUCK UP U CAUCASOID-KIKE FAGGOTS …

Yow.