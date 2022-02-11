Funny Oral Argument Moments

In my Persuasion class, we started with clips from oral arguments, and one was the famous "orthogonal" exchange, at 21:54 in Briscoe v. Virginia (2010)—instructive, but also a bit amusing.

A student asked if I could recommend some other funny exchanges, or perhaps exchanges that the participants thought were funning, whether from the Supreme Court or any other court. None came to my mind, but I thought I'd ask you folks, especially since I expect others would like to see some such examples. Please post suggestions in the comments, and please, if possible, include links to oral argument audio or video, if that's available.