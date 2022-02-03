Judge: Criticisms of Epoch Times Were Substantially True or Opinion, Not Libel

From today's decision by Judge Lance Walker (D. Me.) in Cheng v. Neumann, which seems correct to me:

Plaintiff Epoch Group, Inc. … is a New York corporation that publishes the online newspaper the Epoch Times. Plaintiff Dana Cheng is a New York resident. She is also an officer of Epoch Group and a founder of the Epoch Times. Defendant Maine People's Alliance is a Maine corporation and publishes the online media outlet the Beacon. Defendant Dan Neumann is a Maine resident who writes for the Beacon. On June 16, 2021, the Beacon published an article written by Neumann and titled "Maine GOP hosts speaker present at Jan. 6 Capitol Assault" …. The Article described how the Maine Republican Party, Gray Republican Town Committee, and Christian Civic League hosted an event in Maine that featured a livestream address by Cheng. The Article featured Cheng's image at the top of the page and identified Cheng in the opening paragraph as "a far-right media personality and conspiracy theorist who has said she was among the supporters of former President Donald Trump who were present at the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6." The Article identified the Epoch Times as a "right-wing multi-language newspaper and media company." In support of these opprobrious epithets the Article went on to quote or paraphrase some of Cheng's remarks made during her livestream with the Grey Republicans and during a recent radio interview aired on Denver radio station KLZ 560 AM and presently available by podcast at the Kim Monson Show. Concerning the latter, the Article reported that Cheng stated that the January 6 violence was perpetrated by the "antifa movement" rather than by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Concerning the Epoch Times, Defendants described its media content as including articles questioning the results of the 2020 election, promoting anti-vaccine misinformation, and promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. Defendants reported that the New York Times has described the Epoch Times a "global-scale misinformation machine." They also characterized and quoted some of Cheng's remarks to the Grey Republicans. Defendants first characterized Cheng's remarks as "reminiscent of the Red Scare" because Cheng alleges that communist plotters influence "the highest ranks of U.S. government, academia and media." Defendants then quoted Cheng's remark that "some New York Times reporters used to work for Chinese Communist Party media," and that "mainstream media" is "greatly influenced by communist propaganda." Defendants also reported that the Epoch Times "is partially funded by far-right media financier Robert Mercer." However, after publication, the Beacon issued a correction stating that one of Mercer's employees, not Mercer himself, had contributed to the Epoch Times…. Cheng alleges that the Article's characterizations of her as a "far-right media personality" and "conspiracy theorist" present "at the riot at the U.S. Capitol" were false and defamatory, and that the Article falsely characterized statements Cheng made during her radio-podcast appearance with Kim Monson…. Epoch Group alleges that the Article's characterization of the Epoch Times as a "far-right" newspaper that was funded by Robert Mercer and promoted misinformation about vaccines, QAnon, and the 2020 election was false and defamatory…. In addition to falling short of the high bar set by the actual malice standard, with the exception of one otherwise non-actionable statement concerning Robert Mercer, Plaintiffs cannot demonstrate a substantial basis to infer that any of the allegedly libelous statements are both statements of fact (element 1) and false (element 4). {The Article's assertion that Robert Mercer helped to fund the Epoch Times is the sort of "minor inaccurac[y]" whose absence would not alter the Article's overall message concerning Dana Cheng and the Epoch Times and so cannot support their claim for defamation.} Some of the challenged statements are not actionable because they are "substantially true." In this category are Defendants['] descriptions of Cheng's January 6 presence at the Capitol and her statements during the Kim Monson Show. Defendants accurately reported that Cheng was present at the January 6 Capitol riot, that she did not enter the Capitol building, and that she subsequently attributed the riot to anti-fascist activists. The truth of Defendants' statements is evident in the record before me. In the radio interview transcript Plaintiffs attached to the Complaint, Cheng admitted to having been at the Capitol when rioters broke into the building, and she claimed there was evidence that anti-fascists were responsible for the violence. Plaintiffs may dispute the Defendants' characterization of these facts in the Article, or the negative inference Plaintiffs may justifiably believe Defendants wished to elicit from their readership, but they cannot dispute the baseline veracity of the reporting.