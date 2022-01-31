Faculty Letter Against Firing Ilya Shapiro

Dear Dean Treanor:

We understand that some have called for Ilya Shapiro to be fired from his position as Executive Director of the Georgetown Center for the Constitution, because of his tweet criticizing President Biden's pledge to appoint a black woman as a Justice. We think such a firing—or subjecting Shapiro to disciplinary action of any kind based on his tweet—would be contrary to basic academic freedom principles, which Georgetown rightly applies (1) to "all faculty," including "lecturer[s]" such as Shapiro, and not just tenure-track faculty, and (2) to "professional service" and "all the domains of [faculty] academic activity," which would include public commentary by public intellectuals, and not just "research" and "teaching."

We agree that the reference in the tweet to "a lesser black woman" was a poor way of expressing the message (and Shapiro's apology seems to agree as well). "[Sri Srinivasan] doesn't fit into the latest intersectionality hierarchy so we'll get [a less-qualified] black woman" is presumably what Shapiro meant to say. But setting aside that one mistake—which should not be seen as a fireable offense—the substance of the message, which is that Sri Srinivasan is the most qualified progressive nominee, and that it's wrong for the President to pass him over because of race and sex, is a position that is most certainly protected by academic freedom principles of "[f]ree inquiry and unconstrained publication of the results of inquiry."

To be sure, the substantive position about the President's pledge, and about the relative qualifications of the various possible appointees, is not a position that all of us endorse. Indeed, some of us have publicly disagreed with it.

But academic freedom protects Shapiro's views, regardless of whether we agree with them or not. And debate about the President's nomination, and about whether race and sex play a proper role in such nominations more generally, would be impoverished—at Georgetown and elsewhere—if this view could not be safely expressed in universities. Indeed, to the extent that people do think it's proper for a President to promise to fill a position with a member of a particular group, they can only have real confidence in that conclusion if they know that the contrary view can be freely supported and discussed, and has been found unpersuasive on the merits rather than silenced by fear of firing. That is famously the way academic discourse about science operates. And it is true for moral and political judgments as well.

More broadly, firing Shapiro for expressing his views will send a message to others in Georgetown—both faculty (and especially untenured faculty) and students—that debate about matters having to do with race and sex is no longer free; that the promises of academic freedom are empty; and that dissent from the majority views within the law school is not tolerated. That will chill far more than just honest discussions of this particular Presidential nomination.

Sincerely,

Eugene Volokh, Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Los Angeles

Samuel J. Abrams, Professor of Politics and Social Science, Sarah Lawrence College

Jonathan H. Adler, Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University

Kenneth Anderson, Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

William Baude, Professor of Law, University of Chicago

David E. Bernstein, University Professor, Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University

Josh Blackman, Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston

Paul G. Cassell, Ronald N. Boyce Presidential Professor of Criminal Law and University Distinguished Professor of Law

Nicholas A. Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science, Yale University

Richard W. Garnett, Paul J. Schierl/Fort Howard Corporation Professor of Law, University of Notre Dame

Robert P. George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence, Princeton University

Gail Heriot, Professor of Law, University of San Diego

Randall Kennedy, Michael R. Klein Professor, Harvard Law School

Amna Khalid, Associate Professor, Department of History, Carleton College

Eugene Kontorovich, Professor of Law, Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University

Andrew M. Koppelman, John Paul Stevens Professor of Law, Northwestern University

Brian Leiter, Karl N. Llewellyn Professor of Jurisprudence, University of Chicago

John McWhorter, Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Columbia University

David G. Post, I. Herman Stern Professor of Law Emeritus, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Glenn Harlan Reynolds, Beauchamp Brogan Distinguished Professor of Law, The University of Tennessee

Adam Scales, Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Stephen Sachs, Antonin Scalia Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Jeffrey Aaron Snyder, Associate Professor of Educational Studies, Carleton College

Ilya Somin, Professor of Law, Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University

Nadine Strossen, John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita, New York Law School

Alexander Volokh, Associate Professor of Law, Emory University

Keith E. Whittington, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics, Princeton University

Jonathan Zimmerman, Judy and Howard Berkowitz Professor in Education, University of Pennsylvania

Todd J. Zywicki, George Mason University Foundation Professor of Law, Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University

Note: Further signatures will be continually added as they arrive. If you're interested in adding your signature to this letter, please email facultyoutreach@thefire.org.