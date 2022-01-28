Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice.

While he was on the campaign trail, President Biden told voters that he would allow states to "continue to make their own choices" on marijuana legalization. So just why is the FBI trying to forfeit nearly $1.1 mil from California-legal cannabis businesses? Read all about IJ's latest forfeiture case in the Los Angeles Times.

In 2015, then-Judge Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit suggested that victims of government misconduct should look to state tort law rather than the Constitution to seek redress for their injuries: "Often, after all, there's no need to turn federal courts into common law courts and imagine a whole new tort jurisprudence under the rubric of § 1983 and the Constitution in order to vindicate fundamental rights when we have state courts ready and willing to vindicate those same rights using a deep and rich common law that's been battle tested through the centuries." This week, IJ released a study, 50 Shades of Government Immunity, that takes up that suggestion, examining each state's regime for civil rights enforcement—and finds them wanting. Click here to read it.