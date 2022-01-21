Going in for My Spoliation Surgery Tomorrow

From Gilliam v. Uni Holdings, decided last month by the N.Y. intermediate appellate court, in an opinion by Judge Scarpulla:

This appeal hinges on whether the condition of one's body is the kind of evidence that is subject to a spoliation analysis.

The case arises from an accident that took place on June 25, 2017, when plaintiff Jekeya Gilliam was struck by a falling portion of the bathroom ceiling in her apartment …. As a result of the accident, plaintiff allegedly sustained, among other things, injuries to her lumbar spine, including a bulging L4-L5 disc….

Plaintiff commenced this negligence action against defendant [building owner] on May 22, 2018. In a preliminary conference order, entered on August 10, 2018, Supreme Court ordered that plaintiff must appear for an "independent" medical examination (ME) within 45 days of her deposition. Then, in an October 26, 2018 compliance conference order, the court ordered that plaintiff's ME be held within 45 days from defendant's designation of a physician to perform the ME.

Plaintiff was deposed on January 7, 2019. Approximately one month later, defendant served plaintiff's counsel with an ME Designation Notice which stated that Dr. Daniel Feuer was designated to conduct plaintiff's ME on March 6, 2019. Plaintiff did not appear for the March 6th ME.

On April 2, 2019, plaintiff underwent a discectomy to her lumbar spine. Defendant served a second ME Designation Notice on April 3, 2019 that scheduled the exam for May 15, 2019. Plaintiff filed a supplemental bill of particulars on April 9, 2019 in which she disclosed the lumbar spine surgery and attached a HIPAA release form. Plaintiff appeared for an ME on the date scheduled in May….

Supreme Court denied defendant's motion to dismiss but sanctioned plaintiff by precluding her "from offering any evidence regarding an injury or surgery to her L4-L5 disc or recovering any damages for said injury or surgery."

The court opined that, in a personal injury action "the preservation of [] body parts in an intact state available to all parties for review is essential. Therefore, parts of an injured plaintiff's body fit comfortably into the type of evidence that can be spoliated. The plaintiff does not dispute that her lumbar spine has been altered from its pre-surgery condition. Here, the condition of the plaintiff's L5-SI lumbar spine was crucial evidence in determining the extent to which it was damaged as a result of the underlying accident."