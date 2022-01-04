How Justices Scalia, Sotomayor, and Breyer Inscribed Books to RBG

More than 1,000 books from Justice Ginsburg's personal library are up for auction. I was drawn to books gifted by her colleagues.

Justice Scalia inscribed a copy of Reading Law, "With respect and warm regards."

Fascinating that he wrote the date 15/VI/12, instead of the usual 6/15/12. Was this usage of the roman numeral a Scalia quirk?

Justice Sotomayor inscribed My Beloved World with "I hope you enjoy it."

Justice Breyer's inscription for The Court and the World resembles his questions during oral arguments: rambling, way-too-long, all-over-the-place, barely intelligible, but genuine.

Here is my best effort to transcribe it. I welcome corrections:

To Ruth, my friend and colleague -- 21 in hard days & years (!) -- together -- (and often with many others too). With much admiration, appreciation --S.

Truly, this inscription is a window into Breyer's mind. He started writing at a 45-degree angle. He forgot about the date, so he squeezed it in the corner at the end. He actually used an em-dash to represent a pause in his thought. He put an exclamation point in parentheses. There is a parenthetical that makes no sense. Most words are barely legible. And the Knopf logo almost looks like an inkblot among Breyer's scrawls. Fascinating.

I have signed copies of books by Scalia, Breyer, and Thomas. My prized possession is a pocket Constitution signed by Justices Scalia and Thomas. It is proudly displayed in my office.