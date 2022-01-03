"No One Has a First Amendment Right to Physically Assault Another,"

From State v. Locke, decided Thursday by the Ohio Court of Appeals, in an opinion by Judge Sean Gallagher, joined by Judges Mary Boyle and Michelle Sheehan:

On the evening of the debate between the then-candidates for President of the United States in September 2020, Locke participated in a protest near the debate area. Locke was detained by police officers for a reason that has not been explained by the record or the parties. During this detention, Locke "kneed" Sergeant Sean Dial after he asked her to sit down. Locke was arrested and charged with a violation of R.C. 2903.13(A) for attempting to or actually inflicting physical harm upon a law enforcement officer, a fourth-degree felony offense and an enumerated "offense of violence" under R.C. 2901.01(A)(9). Locke was one of only two arrests made on the evening of the presidential debate.

During the pretrial proceedings, Locke's attorney of record negotiated a plea arrangement with the state. Approximately one month before the scheduled trial date, at the final pretrial conference, Locke agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of official business under R.C. 2921.31, a felony of the fifth degree because Locke agreed that her violation created "a risk of physical harm to any person." There is no dispute that the trial court conducted a thorough and complete plea colloquy under Crim.R. 11, which included, in pertinent part, Locke advising the court that she was satisfied with her attorney's representation during the pretrial proceedings.

During the sentencing hearing, postponed to permit the victim's attendance, Sgt. Dial stated that he did not provoke or otherwise instigate Locke's attempt to hurt him. In fact, nothing in the record indicates that any force, much less unreasonable or excessive force, was used to detain Locke. For her part, at the time of sentencing Locke accepted responsibility for her conduct and apologized to Sgt. Dial for not "paying [him] the respect [he] deserve[s], not only as a police officer, but as a human being." After considering the statements and the record, the trial court sentenced Locke to serve a one-year term of community control sanctions that included ten days of jail that were served in Cuyahoga County Jail over the course of five subsequent weekends, fines, and court costs. Locke did not directly appeal her conviction.

One month after being sentenced, Locke retained new counsel who filed a motion to withdraw her guilty plea. In her motion, Locke claimed her previous attorney failed to adequately represent her and explain the ramifications of her pleading guilty to a fifth-degree felony offense. "Without divulging specific facts related to the incident," Locke claimed that her attorney failed to explain the existence of certain challenges to her initial detention, failed to disclose that her case implicates rights guaranteed under the First Amendment, and that her defense counsel failed to "defend the charge on the elements of the offense itself."

Further, Locke had become concerned about the impact the felony conviction will have on her future; she claimed in her appellate briefing that a college scholarship she received from The School of Art Institute of Chicago, beginning in the fall term of 2020, had been retracted as a result of the conviction. That claim is not supported by any verified statement or other evidence presented to the trial court and, in fact, is contradicted by the sentencing transcript in which it was disclosed that she declined to attend the institution due to financial reasons….

Locke's concerns with what her trial counsel did not explain are misplaced, even if accepted as true.