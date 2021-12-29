No Sealing or Pseudonymity for Sexual Assault Defendant

Chalmers on behalf of J.C. v. Martin, decided yesterday by Magistrate Judge Reid Neureiter (D. Colo), involved a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by the plaintiff child's maternal grandfather. (A criminal investigation had been "closed without any charges.") Defendant sought to seal the case, or at least to proceed under a pseudonym, because,

Notwithstanding his denials, Defendant asserts that merely being associated with such allegations in public court documents will do irreparable harm to his reputation and standing in the community….. Defendant claims it would be 'fundamentally unfair' to expose him to 'speculation and uninformed judgments within the court of public opinion" before he has the opportunity to challenge the veracity of the allegations.

No, said the court:

"We begin with the fundamental presupposition that it is the responsibility of judges to avoid secrecy, in camera hearings and the concealment of the judicial process from public view. Courts are public institutions which exist for the public to serve the public interest. Even a superficial recognition of our judicial history compels one to recognize that secret court proceedings are anathema to a free society." "[L]awsuits are public events and the public has a legitimate interest in knowing the facts involved in them." There is a strong presumption that documents essential to the judicial process are to be available to the public…. The presumption against restriction may be overcome if the party seeking to restrict access to records "articulate[s] a real and substantial interest that justifies depriving the public of access to the records that inform [the court's] decision-making process." … In this case, Defendant has not made a sufficient showing to justify either restriction of the entire case or that he only be identified via initials. The suggestion that he is suffering clear injury merely by being named as a defendant in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault is not enough. A lawsuit is a means of seeking public judicial relief for a claimed injury. The public has an interest in the allegations of a lawsuit, the nature of the claims being made, and the parties involved…. "The public has a fundamental interest in understanding the disputes presented to and decided by the courts, so as to assure that they are run fairly and that judges act honestly."