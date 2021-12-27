Driving Past Police Officer and Yelling "Fuck the Police" "While Pointing as if [One] Had a Gun" Is Constitutionally Protected

From State v. Buford-Johnson, filed today by the Washington Court of Appeals (Judge Lori Smith, joined by Judge Bill Bowman and Acting Chief Judge Beth Andrus):

Artemas Buford Johnson was arrested after he drove past a Seattle Police Department officer and yelled "fuck the police" while pointing as if he had a gun….

We use an objective test to identify whether speech is a true threat: "'[a] true threat is a statement made in a context or under such circumstances wherein a reasonable person would foresee that the statement would be interpreted … as a serious expression of intention to inflict bodily harm.'" "A true threat is a serious threat, not one said in jest, idle talk, or political argument."

"[T]he nature of a threat depends on all the facts and circumstances, and it is not proper to limit the inquiry to a literal translation of the words spoken." "[I]t is not just the words and phrasing of the alleged threat that matter, but also the larger context in which the words were uttered, including the identity of the speaker, the composition of the audience, the medium used to communicate the alleged threat, and the greater environment in which the alleged threat was made." …

Here, we conclude that the evidence does not establish that Johnson made a true threat…. Johnson's statement did not itself express any intention to cause harm, but instead was a generalized and political statement of animosity. We have noted that "criticism, commentary, and even political hyperbole towards and about public servants" is political speech that "is at the core of First Amendment protection 'no matter how vehement, caustic[,] and sometimes unpleasantly sharp." …

However, Johnson also pointed at Officer Zerr as if he had a firearm, expressive conduct that does imply violence. The City correctly notes that mimicking the firing of a gun has been considered threatening in other contexts and jurisdictions. We must therefore examine "all the facts and circumstances" to determine whether Johnson's conduct constituted a threat in this case.