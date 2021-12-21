Court Refuses to Seal File in Libel Lawsuit

Here's the motion, in Martin v. Marshall (the same case that yielded the Order Staying Case that I blogged this morning):

Plaintiff moves the Court for an Order Sealing the File since the file contains sensitive information about the Plaintiff, and the Defendant, and in support thereof would show unto the Court the following: [1.] Plaintiff filed a Complaint against Defendant, Patricia Marshall, on June 9, 2020. The case has been diligently litigated. A number of records and documents have been filed with the Court and exchanged among the parties. Many of the records and documents are sensitive and contained confidential information and other information should not be disclosed and used only in the litigation of this case. [2.] Plaintiff has provided a broad range of information and documents, including manipulated photos of herself posted by the Defendant, libelous postings about herself made by the Defendant, private conversations between herself and third parties, and other confidential information. [3.] The information and documents provided could be detrimental to the Plaintiff and the Plaintiff's career and reputation. Some of the documents contain false accusations made by the Defendant claiming that the Plaintiff engages in prostitution, as well as other vile and disgusting acts. The Defendant also incorrectly accused the Plaintiff of being a Nazi, and other dangerous moral ideologies. The various postings made by the Defendant about the Plaintiff are injurious to the Plaintiff's character and legal career, and as such, these documents and the file should be sealed. [4.] The Plaintiff requests this Court to enter an order sealing the court file and record during the course of this litigation, and that the documents used and produced in this litigation remain confidential, and that they be used only for purposes of this litigation. [5.] In support of her Motion, the Plaintiff relies upon the pleadings and other papers filed in this matter to date. [6.] Plaintiff requests a waiver of the requirement for a brief in support of this Motion. WHEREFORE, PREMISES CONSIDERED Plaintiff moves the Court for an Order sealing the court file and record during the course of this litigation, ordering that the documents used and produced in this litigation remain confidential, and ordering that they be used only for purposes of this litigation.

Judge Carlton Reeves denied the motion today, "essentially for the reasons stated in the defendant's opposition brief[]," which points to various procedural defects in the motion (and in particular the lack of legal argument). But I think that the motion was likewise substantively unsound: In our legal system, lawsuits generally can't take place under seal—and that's especially so, I think, when the lawsuits are aimed at suppressing defendants' speech.

The public is entitled to monitor how the legal system deals with such attempts to restrict speech; and while that does further highlight the allegedly libelous material, I think that's a necessary function of a system which doesn't just say "trust us to decide things in secret" but rather "we are your public servants, and you can monitor how we are deciding things." For more, see Fargo v. Tejas, Manhattan Telecommunications Corp. [MetTel] v. Granite Telecommunications, LLC, and Parson v. Farley.

Here, by the way, are Judge Reeves' general views on sealing from a different case: