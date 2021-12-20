N.C. Supreme Court Holds "True Threats" Exception Requires Purpose to Threaten,

From State v. Taylor, decided Friday by the North Carolina Supreme Court (in an opinion by Justice Michael Morgan):

On 24 August 2016, defendant David Warren Taylor posted a string of angry comments on his personal Facebook social media page. The messages conveyed defendant's forceful disagreement with a decision by the area's elected District Attorney, Ashley Welch, not to criminally prosecute the parents of a child after the youngster's death under unusual circumstances in Macon County. During the diatribe, defendant consumed an unspecified, but apparently significant, quantity of beer. Most of defendant's posts contained pointed, inflammatory, but essentially political critiques of District Attorney Welch and various aspects of the Macon County judicial system. Some of the posts contained troubling language. In one of them, defendant promised that District Attorney Welch "will be the first to go" when a purportedly impending "rebellion against our government" occurs. In another comment, defendant declared that "[i]f [District Attorney Welch] won't do anything, then the death to her as well." Defendant also made numerous references to the firearms that he owned and his willingness to use them against law enforcement officers if he were ever "raided." Within a couple of hours of publishing his final Facebook message, defendant reconsidered the wisdom of broadcasting his unadulterated opinions on social media, in what has been called "the modern public square." However, before defendant could delete the rant from his Facebook page, one of his Facebook "friends"—a detective in the Macon County Sheriff's Office—became concerned that the messages harbored content more sinister than intemperate venting. The detective took screenshots of defendant's posted comments and sent them to District Attorney Welch and the Macon County Sheriff, who then contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). The next day, SBI investigators interviewed defendant at his office. That afternoon, defendant was arrested and later indicted under N.C.G.S. § 14-16.7(a) for "knowingly and willfully" threatening to kill a court officer. Defendant was subsequently convicted of the charged offense. He received a suspended sentence of 24 months of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine…. At its core, this case presents a single question: Does the Free Speech Clause … protect defendant from being convicted solely for publishing the messages contained in his Facebook posts? We conclude that it does, and therefore determine that his messages are shielded by the First Amendment….

The court concluded that the "true threats" exception to the First Amendment applies only when the government can show "a speaker's subjective intent to threaten," as well as showing that the speech would objectively be perceived as a true threat. Mere negligence about the possibility that people would feel threatened by the statement—or presumably even recklessness or knowledge of that possibility—appears to be insufficient. (There is a deep split on the subject among federal and state appellate courts, and the Supreme Court's 2015 U.S. v. Elonis decision declined to resolve it.) But the court concluded that there was enough here from which a jury could find a purpose to threaten, but reversed for retrial before a jury that was properly instructed that it couldn't convict absent a finding of such purpose.

Some of the most strident language employed by defendant in his criticism of the elected district attorney, which defendant readily admitted that defendant posted on his social media page, included these statements: I hope those that are friends with her [the elected district attorney] share my post because she will be the first to go, period and point made.

When the deputy ask me is it worth it. I would say with a Shotgun Pointed at him and a ar15 in the other arm was it worth to him? Who cares what happens to the person I meet at the door. I'm sure he won't. I would open every gun I have…. Death to our so called judicial system ….

This is how politics works. That's why my harsh words to her and any other that will Listen and share it To her [social media] page.

If that [vigilante justice] what it takes [ ]. I will give them both [the elected district attorney and "any other that will Listen"] the [mountain] justice they deserve…. If our head prosecutor won't do anything then the death to her as well. Yea I said it. Now raid my house for communicating threats and see what they meet….

It can start at my house. Hell this has to start somewhere. If the courts won't do it as have been proven. Then yes it Is up to the people to administer justice! I'm always game to do so. They make new ammo everyday!

It is time for old Time mtn justice! Yes [ ] I said it. Now let Them knock on my door. While all of defendant's words may be political hyperbole, and hence, protected speech, defendant's social media utterances do not represent mere political hyperbole as a matter of law. Defendant's statements should not be read in isolation and are more properly considered in context; therefore, when viewed in the light most favorable to the State, these statements would potentially be reasonably regarded by a jury as constituting a true threat to inflict serious bodily injury upon or to kill the elected district attorney. Defendant's multiple uses of the word "death" in direct reference to the elected district attorney and the judicial system in which she was serving, defendant's favorable reception to the exercise of "vigilante justice" and "old time mountain justice" for those individuals who are a part of the court system, defendant's numerous representations of his willingness to utilize firearms to accomplish his manifesto, defendant's several expressions of bravado concerning his commitment to employ firearms against any representative of the criminal justice system, and defendant's repeated expression of the hope that the elected district attorney would become aware of defendant's social media posts all combine to warrant consideration by a jury as to whether defendant has issued a true threat to inflict serious bodily injury upon or to kill the elected district attorney….

Justice Anita Earls dissented as to the retrial, concluding that "[a]n objectively reasonable observer viewing Taylor's Facebook posts in their full context could not understand his messages to contain a serious intention to inflict bodily harm on District Attorney Welch" and that "even if the State had satisfied the objective element, there is insufficient evidence to support the conclusion that Taylor subjectively intended to threaten District Attorney Welch with violence."

She noted the importance of punishing true threats:

The relevant precedents and First Amendment principles require the State to prove Taylor's subjective intent to threaten. Nevertheless, the scope of the true threats doctrine must not be too narrow because true threats can practically undermine the values of freedom of speech and civic engagement that the First Amendment serves. One of the principal justifications for permitting the State to punish true threats is its interest in "protecting individuals from the fear of violence, from the disruption that fear engenders, and from the possibility that the threatened violence will occur." … If the cost of participating in public life is to be bombarded with serious threats of violence towards one's self and family, many people will choose to forego contributing their voices to the "free exchange [that] facilitates an informed public opinion, which, when transmitted to lawmakers, helps produce laws that reflect the People's will." This degrades the "marketplace of ideas" upon which "[o]ur representative democracy" depends. As a result, the public will be left without the benefit of "information [which] is a precondition for public debate, which, in turn, is a precondition for democratic self-governance." But true threats do more than dissuade others from contributing to the "marketplace of ideas." True threats interfere with the exercise of all the "cognate rights" and "indispensable democratic freedoms secured by the First Amendment." When true threats proliferate, the attendant fear of imminent violence deters individuals from participating in the institutions, processes, and everyday interactions through which Americans endeavor to shape the course of collective life. Faced with the threat of retributory violence, individuals may choose to forego exercising their rights to associate with like-minded citizens, to publicly assemble in protest or support of existing policies, to petition their government and public officials, or to publish their views for widespread distribution. Because it is the exercise of these rights which "protect and nurture the sort of active citizenship and collective action that have been the lifeblood of our system of government since its founding," Ashutosh Bhagwat, The Democratic First Amendment (Nw. U. L. Rev. 2016), the proliferation of true threats is a danger to the vitality of our democracy. True threats represent a particular First Amendment problem because of the ways the specter of violence warps the processes from which our government derives its legitimacy. Our nation's and our state's own history reveal how threats of violence and actual violence have kept people from exercising democratic rights they formally enjoyed. See, e.g., David Zucchino, Wilmington's Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, Atlantic Monthly Press (2020). If our First Amendment doctrines foster the proliferation of threats which make the reasonable fear of imminent violence a pervasive feature of political life, the First Amendment loses its point. R.A.V. also highlighted the concern that allowing threats of violence to go unpunished would contribute to real-world violence. A First Amendment which fosters political violence is self-defeating, because a society which settles political disputes by resorting to violence—or a society which is forced to settle political disputes in the looming shadow of violence—cannot function as a self-governing democracy. These realities highlight the risk that an overly narrow definition of what constitutes a true threat will lend a cloak of legitimacy to methods of achieving political change that are antithetical to everything the First Amendment stands for. At the same time, we must consider the First Amendment's paramount interest in fostering the free exchange of ideas, and the immense value to our system of governance that this free exchange provides. This interest may seem remote when the speech at issue appears to most who encounter it to be crude, caustic, or fantastical, but our system functions best when citizens are "active, collective, disrespectful, and even sometimes incendiary."

But she concluded that, in this case, Taylor's speech shouldn't be seen as falling within the exception: