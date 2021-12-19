"Breaking an Addiction To False Certainty Is as Hard as Breaking Any Other Addiction."

A nice line, I think, from a post at Astral Codex Ten; the rest of the post ("The Phrase 'No Evidence' Is A Red Flag For Bad Science Communication") strikes me as very good, too. An excerpt, though the article offers far more detail than that:

Science communicators are using the same term—"no evidence"—to mean: This thing is super plausible, and honestly very likely true, but we haven't checked yet, so we can't be sure. We have hard-and-fast evidence that this is false, stop repeating this easily debunked lie. This is utterly corrosive to anybody trusting science journalism.

Thanks to Prof. Glenn Reynolds (InstaPundit) for the pointer.