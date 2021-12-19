The Volokh Conspiracy
"Breaking an Addiction To False Certainty Is as Hard as Breaking Any Other Addiction."
"But the first step is admitting you have a problem."
A nice line, I think, from a post at Astral Codex Ten; the rest of the post ("The Phrase 'No Evidence' Is A Red Flag For Bad Science Communication") strikes me as very good, too. An excerpt, though the article offers far more detail than that:
Science communicators are using the same term—"no evidence"—to mean:
- This thing is super plausible, and honestly very likely true, but we haven't checked yet, so we can't be sure.
- We have hard-and-fast evidence that this is false, stop repeating this easily debunked lie.
This is utterly corrosive to anybody trusting science journalism.
Thanks to Prof. Glenn Reynolds (InstaPundit) for the pointer.