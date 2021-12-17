We the People Podcast on Court Reform

Tara Leigh Grove and I discuss our work as commissioners on the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States and various proposals for reforming the Supreme Court on the latest edition of the We the People podcast. We the People is a production of the National Constitution Center and hosted by the NCC's president, Jeffrey Rosen.

Listen to the whole thing here.

The National Constitution Center, based in Philadelphia, has a lot of interesting public programming and is a valuable resource for those interested in American constitutional history and current constitutional controversies. Worth checking out.