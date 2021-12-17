Social Worker Denied Qualified Immunity in Lawsuit Over Alleged Fabrication of Confession

From O'Connell v Tuggle, decided yesterday by the Tenth Circuit (Judge Robert Bacharach, joined by Judge Allison Eid):

This appeal stems from notes that a social worker made after interviewing a woman suspected of child abuse. The social worker (Ms. Marcia Tuggle) wrote that the woman (Ms. Krystal O'Connell) had confessed. Ms. O'Connell denied confessing and presented evidence that Ms. Tuggle had lied in her notes about the alleged confession.

Did the law clearly establish Ms. O'Connell's constitutional protection from the social worker's fabrication of a confession in a criminal investigation? The district court answered "yes," as we do….

In 2003, Ms. O'Connell left her young son, Kyran, in the care of Mr. Patrick Ramirez. Doctors soon diagnosed Kyran with serious brain injuries, and he died about two months later.

The police opened an investigation. Sergeant Harry Alejo interviewed Mr. Ramirez, who told the police that he was carrying Kyran when he fell.

Ms. Tuggle also investigated. She interviewed Mr. Ramirez, who repeated what he had told Sergeant Alejo. Two days later, Ms. Tuggle and Sergeant Alejo attended doctors' meetings and interviewed witnesses.

Sergeant Alejo first interviewed Ms. O'Connell without anyone else in the room. Later the same day, Sergeant Alejo and Ms. Tuggle conducted a joint interview of Ms. O'Connell. According to Ms. O'Connell, Sergeant Alejo hurled accusations while Ms. Tuggle watched. Ms. Tuggle noted the responses, stating that Ms. O'Connell had admitted shaking Kyran and slamming him on the bed. Ms. O'Connell denied saying this and presented evidence that Ms. Tuggle had fabricated the confession.

Ms. O'Connell was ultimately convicted of child abuse resulting in Kyran's death. But in 2017, Ms. O'Connell's conviction was overturned. She then sued Ms. Tuggle for a denial of due process. The district court denied Ms. Tuggle's motion for summary judgment, rejecting her argument for qualified immunity….