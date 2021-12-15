Prof. Doriane Lambelet Coleman (Duke) on Women's Sports and Transgender Questions

Prof. Doriane Lambelet Coleman (Duke Law School) kindly blogged for us in early 2019 on how transgender competitors should be treated in women's sports; she is the author of Sex in Sport, a law review article on that very subject. Since the topic continues to be in the news (for instance, in light of the Lia Thomas / Penn swimming controversy), I thought I'd repost that series, with a few updates from Prof. Coleman in light of recent developments.

I'd also love to link to or post views on the other side of the question; I've asked some colleagues for recommendations of people who might participate, but if you folks have any suggestions, I'd love to see them.