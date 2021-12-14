Seventh Circuit Refuses to Allow Pseudonymous Appeal in Vaccination Mandate Religious Exemption Case

From yesterday's order:

Anonymous litigation is generally disfavored, and the plaintiffs have not justified anonymity in this appeal. See OPER. P. 10(a); Doe v. City of Chicago, 360 F.3d 667, 669 (7th Cir. 2004).

The underlying case is Doe 1 v. Northshore Univ. Healthsystem, which I blogged about earlier this month. For more on the general rules of pseudonymity in litigation, see here.