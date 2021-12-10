Video: "Fighting Antisemitism by Protecting Religious Liberty"

In November, I co-authored a new backgrounder for the Heritage Foundation, titled "Fighting Antisemitism by Protecting Religious Liberty." I am proud to partner with my colleagues at the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty, Howard Slugh and Rabbi Mitchell Rocklin.

This week, the Heritage Foundation hosted a virtual discussion of the paper. I was pleased to be joined by Sarah Perry of Heritage and Ryan Bangert of ADF. You can watch it here:

I hope our paper stimulates a new dialogue about the relationship between religious liberty and antisemitism.