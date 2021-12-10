The Printing Speed of SCOTUS

On Thursday around 5:00 ET, a state judge rule that S.B. was unconstitutional, in part. Friday, at 10 ET, Justice Gorsuch's majority opinion referenced that decision.

A summary judgment ruling in these now-consolidated cases arrived last night, in which the abortion providers pre- vailed on certain of their claims. Van Stean v. Texas, No. D–1–GN–21–004179 (Dist. Ct. Travis Cty., Tex., Dec. 9, 2021).

As did Justice Thomas's concurrence:

The Texas courts held summary- judgment hearings on November 10 and entered partial judgment for the abortion providers on December 9. See Van Stean v. Texas, No. D–1–GN–21–004179 (Dist. Ct. Travis Cty., Tex., Dec. 9, 2021).

The Supreme Court moves fast. I do not know what the cutoff is to modify printed opinions, but it is apparently more than 12 hours. Indeed, last night I wondered if the Texas court's decision could possibly delay the issuance of opinions today. Nope. The Court was ready.

Update: Chief Justice Roberts referenced the state court case in footnote of his opinion. I missed it on quick review because he didn't include the citation.