Law Students: Apply for the Fund for American Studies Legal Fellowships

I am happy to pass along an announcement from the Fund for American Studies. You can apply here.

Through this immersive academic and professional experience, participants will engage in legal internships, academic coursework, networking events and career development sessions, as well as a law and public policy lecture series with leading constitutional scholars, judges and practicing attorneys.

The TFAS Summer Law Fellowship in Washington, D.C., is an intensive nine-week program that aims to prepare law students to defend the values and ideals of a free society rooted in individual liberty, limited government, free enterprise and constitutional originalism.

Those selected to participate in the Fellowship program will receive a full scholarship covering tuition, housing and program fees. Awards are highly selective – only 25 students will be selected to participate each year.

Click here to see the 2021 Law Fellows announcement and summer program recap.

PROGRAM FORMAT

Two-credit hour course on Constitutional Originalism through the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason UniversityThe Fellowship consists of the following major components:

Guest lectures and panel discussions on salient issues in law and policy

Thoughts from the Bench discussion series with prominent federal judges

Site briefings at key legal institutions and courts

Professional development seminars and networking events to enhance your career prospects and help you graduate practice-ready

Attorney Mentor Program designed to help students navigate the Washington legal community during and after the program

Legal internships with private law firms, lobbying firms, public interest legal organizations and legal departments of trade associations, corporations and government agencies throughout the Washington, D.C., area. (Fellows are encouraged to find their own legal internship, but TFAS staff is available to assist those not able to secure a position on their own)

2022 PROGRAM IMPORTANT DATES

Application Deadline: Feb. 25, 2022

Notification Deadline: March 4, 2022

Enrollment Deadline: March 11, 2022

Program Dates: May 26 – July 29, 2022

APPLICATION AND ADMISSIONS

Applications for the 2022 TFAS Summer Law Fellowship are open. The deadline to apply is Feb. 25, 2022. Selected Fellows will be notified via email on March 4, 2022. For admissions information and application instructions, please visit our Summer Law Fellowship admissions page.

QUESTIONS

Questions about the Summer Law Fellowship may be directed to TFAS staff at legal@TFAS.org.