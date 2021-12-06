"Collecting $20M in Royalties from YouTube, Using Forged Letters to Falsely Claim They Represented Artists"

MarketWatch (Lukas I. Alpert) reports, based on this indictment (U.S. v. Fernandez). "Prosecutors say [two] men claimed rights to 50,000 Spanish-language songs they didn't own, using the royalty money to buy mansions, fancy cars and jewelry." Shades of Shenanigans (Internet Takedown Edition), though of course different in its details (and its financial payoff). All systems evolve parasites.