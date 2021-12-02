The Academic Freedom Podcast #8 with Howard Gillman

A new episode of The Academic Freedom Podcast from the Academic Freedom Alliance is now available. Subscribe through your favorite platform so you don't miss an episode.

In this episode I talk with Howard Gillman about the view from a university president's office on the campus free speech situation today. Gillman is the chancellor of the University of California at Irvine and a former dean at the University of Southern California. He is the co-author of Free Speech on Campus and advisory board co-chair of the National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement.

I hope this is the first of a few conversations with university leaders about how they think about academic freedom and the challenges they face in protecting it. The conversation with Gillman is particularly wide ranging, and he has thought about these issues more deeply than your average university president given his own scholarly background in constitutional law. There is a lot to learn here.

Listen to the whole thing here.