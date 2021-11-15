Obtaining Happiness by Viewing Predators

From Nevada Wildlife Alliance v. Nevada Dep't of Wildlife, decided Oct. 22, 2021 by the Nevada Supreme Court but just posted on Westlaw:

NRS 502.253(4)(b) provides that the Department of Wildlife "[s]hall not adopt any program for the management and control of predatory wildlife developed pursuant to this section that provides for the expenditure of less than 80 percent of the amount of money collected pursuant to subsection 1 … for the purposes of lethal management and control of predatory wildlife.

NRS 502.253(4)(b) … obligates the Department of Wildlife to dedicate a minimum percentage [80%] of funds collected to the lethal management and control of predatory wildlife, violates Nevada's equal protection and due process clauses….

At the outset, we assume, without deciding, that the statute implicates equal protection analysis because it has a disparate impact on "similarly situated" people—specifically those like appellants, who enjoy viewing predatory wildlife, and big-game hunters…. Applying equal protection analysis, the next question is whether the challenged statute burdens a fundamental interest in a discriminatory way; if so, the statute is subject to strict judicial scrutiny.

In this case, the statute does not burden a fundamental interest because the interest appellants assert—viewing and enjoying wildlife—is not "explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the Constitution." Though appellants argue that a fundamental interest should extend from the inalienable rights guarantee of the Nevada Constitution, Nev. Const. art. 1, § 1 (providing that Nevada persons have "certain inalienable rights among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty; Acquiring, Possessing and Protecting property and pursuing and obtaining safety and happiness"), appellants do not provide support for extending this clause to the right to view wildlife that they assert. Appellants have not argued that the statute burdens the "traditionally recognized core of the right" to pursue happiness, or impinges on any other principled limitation on that right.