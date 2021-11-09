Linda Greenhouse Asks If Amy Coney Barrett is "Living Phyllis Schlafly's Unrealized Dream"

Noah Feldman, who has been getting a lot of play recently in the New York Times, reviewed Linda Greenhouse's new book, Justice on the Brink. He flagged a passage in which Greenhouse compares Justice Barrett to Phyllis Schlafly. I caved and downloaded the Kindle version of the book. Here is the passage:

Forty years later, more than a few people looked at Amy Coney Barrett and saw Phyllis Schlafly. And how could they not, given the similarities in the two women's biographies? That Schlafly and Barrett, one in death and one striding toward a bright future, both filled the public screen in 2020 was just a coincidence—or was it? Seen from one perspective, it was Phyllis Schlafly who made Amy Coney Barrett possible.

During Barrett's confirmation hearing, Lindsey Graham served her a softball question: "People say that you're a female Scalia. What would you say?" Barrett began her answer with her now familiar phrases about Scalia's approach to constitutional and statutory interpretation. Then she caught herself. "I want to be careful to say," she told Graham, "that if I'm confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia. You would be getting Justice Barrett." No one could doubt the validity of that statement. Justice Barrett, not Justice Scalia. Justice Barrett, not Justice Ginsburg. Or Justice Barrett, living Phyllis Schlafly's unrealized dream?