The Goldwater Institute Is Hiring

Goldwater Institute – Senior Attorney (Phoenix, AZ)

The Goldwater Institute is looking for a Senior Attorney to join our litigation team in our Phoenix office, litigating a wide range of cases in the effort to curb government excesses and the protection of individual rights. Must exhibit strong written and verbal advocacy skills, serve as a mentor to less-experienced attorneys on staff, have first-chair experience in evidentiary hearings, depositions and appeals and have a collegial attitude. Responsibilities include developing and leading second-chair cases, providing litigation support, providing nurturing mentorship to less-experienced attorneys on staff, writing articles and engaging in media outlets, and assisting as a team player in Institute functions and activities. Must be (or become) a member of the Arizona State Bar, have at least three years litigation experience in such matters as evidentiary hearings, depositions and appeals, have strong written and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample and salary expectations to kday@goldwaterinstitute.org.

Goldwater Institute – Staff Attorney (Phoenix, AZ)

The Goldwater Institute is looking for a Staff Attorney with 0-3 years experience for its Phoenix, Arizona office. Staff attorneys work on our legal team litigating vital constitutional issues in state and federal courts nationwide under the supervision of our senior attorneys. They also engage in important legal and policy research and analysis and writing op-eds and scholarly papers on topics that advance the Institute's mission. Applicants must have a Juris Doctor from an accredited law school, be (or become a member) of the Arizona State Bar, have strong research, writing, public speaking, and editing skills, and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment—and be ready to help advance the Institute's mission and public policy objectives. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and salary expectations to kday@goldwaterinstitute.org.

Goldwater Institute – Legal Programs Manager (Phoenix, AZ)

The Goldwater Institute is looking for a Legal Programs Manager for our Phoenix office, to manage our American Freedom Network of pro bono attorneys, coordinate events and seminars, and help build our nationwide team of legal freedom fighters. Responsibilities include maintaining and building relationships with the private sector attorneys and law firms who contribute their time to helping the Institute defend constitutional rights in court, developing marketing strategies to identify litigation opportunities and to communicate with our allies across the country, and identify and evaluate potential cases for consideration and referral to our Network. Legal experience is not required, but is helpful. Applicants should have a highly entrepreneurial spirit, three or more years of experience, including program or project development experience, an ability to cultivate and develop relationships with law firms, pro bono attorneys, and other public interest organizations, and a strong philosophical commitment to the Goldwater Institute's mission of expanding freedom. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and salary expectations to kday@goldwaterinstitute.org.