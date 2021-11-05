No Speech for Two Months in Front of the State Capitol: We're Decorating Trees

From the motion for a temporary restraining order in Blue State Refugees v. Noem, filed yesterday in the District of South Dakota by Alan Gura (Institute for Free Speech):

On November 8 and 9, 2021, Plaintiffs plan to hold a political demonstration on the South Dakota Capitol Grounds to coincide with the special legislative sessions set for those dates…. But State officials have sprung a seasonal speech prohibition to banish all demonstrations from the State capitol grounds from October 25 through January 1. The asserted reason? They are decorating the capitol building for Christmas….

Among their beliefs, Plaintiffs and their members deeply believe that receipt of COVID-19 vaccines should not be required to maintain employment, attend schools, or access public accommodations and other businesses. Some of them object to these drugs on religious grounds. Others believe the risk/reward profile of these drugs cuts against their use, at least on their own facts. They believe that it is morally wrong, and socially and economically harmful, to require people who do not wish to take these drugs to take them as a condition of employment, education, or visiting a business.

South Dakota legislators have drafted legislation, Draft 55, the "COVID-19 Vaccine Freedom of Conscience Act," which would bar employers, educational institutions, and businesses from requiring that people be vaccinated against COVID-19.

South Dakota's part-time legislature is set to meet in special session on November 8, 2021, to consider redistricting. It is also set to meet in special session on November 9, 2021, to consider the impeachment of the State's Attorney General.

Plaintiffs intend to hold a political demonstration in support of Draft 55, on the South Dakota Capitol Grounds, on November 8 and 9, 2021, to coincide with the special legislative sessions on those days. It is important to Plaintiffs that they be able to demonstrate on the grounds of the actual seat of state government, especially when the legislature is in session. Speaking and protesting at other times and locations would not hold the same meaning or be as effective. The demonstration would involve speeches by Robertson, Dollick, and others; chanting; waiving of signs and flags; and distributing political literature.

Plaintiffs have attracted approximately 30-40 people to their demonstrations in the past. They estimate at least as many people would attend their planned November 8-9 demonstration at the capitol grounds….

On October 29, 2021, Luke Robertson emailed Joan Henderson, Senior Secretary at the Bureau of Administration, seeking a demonstration permit. "My friends and I consider ourselves Blue State Refugees, and we would like to obtain a permit for using the capitol grounds on Nov 8 and 9 for a political demonstration during the Special Session. How can we obtain this permit?" Henderson responded via email, "Unfortunately, the Capitol Grounds are not available during the Special Session due to the Christmas decorating season."

Robertson, in turn, responded via email by linking to the Guidelines, and stating, "The State Capitol and Capitol Grounds Use Guidelines say on section B5 that the annual Christmas tree display is for Thanksgiving week through New Years. My request is for Nov 8-9, which does not fall in that range. Can you please clarify?" Henderson replied, explaining,