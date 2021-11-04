The First Roberts Page?

In NYS Rifle & Pistol, Chief Justice Roberts asked Deputy SG Fletcher a 32-line question that spanned across three pages.

Has Roberts ever asked such a lengthy question? I can't recall one. Please email me if you can think of one. And really, this question was very long and meandering. Roberts is usually pithy and to-the-point. The Chief seemed to be grappling with the issue here. Roberts then asked Fletcher several follow-up questions about the standard of review. This colloquy is one of the reasons I am not so optimistic about the case.