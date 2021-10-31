The key precedent in United States v. Texas is likely to be In re Debs. Aditya Bamzai (UVA) and I have just posted a paper called "Debs and the Federal Equity Power." If you're following the case, you'll be interested.

(And apologies to readers who have been missing the posts on equity and United States v. Texas—writing this paper is why my blogging about the case petered out a week ago.)