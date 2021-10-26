The Volokh Conspiracy
District Court Rejects Challenges to Washington State Vaccination Requirements
covering "educators, healthcare workers, and state employees and contractors."
Yesterday's decision in Wise v. Inslee by Judge Thomas Rice (E.D. Wash.) rejected religious freedom, Americans with Disabilities Act, Contracts Clause, and Due Process Clause challenges. Note that the requirements included "exemptions for those who qualify for accommodations due to their sincerely held religious beliefs." Thanks to Mark S. Leen for the pointer.