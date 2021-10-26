The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

District Court Rejects Challenges to Washington State Vaccination Requirements

covering "educators, healthcare workers, and state employees and contractors."

|

Yesterday's decision in Wise v. Inslee by Judge Thomas Rice (E.D. Wash.) rejected religious freedom, Americans with Disabilities Act, Contracts Clause, and Due Process Clause challenges. Note that the requirements included "exemptions for those who qualify for  accommodations due to their sincerely held religious beliefs." Thanks to Mark S. Leen for the pointer.

NEXT: Court Allows Discovery of Funding Sources for Nunes Family Farms' Libel Lawsuit

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Tom for equal rights

    How effective are the vaccines after 5-6 months

    In Minnesota, since Sept 1, 2021 through 10/25.2021

    Confirmed cases 144,805 :39,027 were vaxed cases = 26.9% of cases

    Hospitalizations 6,989 of which 1615 were vaxed = 23.1 % of cases

    Deaths total was 973 of which 251 were vaxed = 25.8%.

    Normalizing for population (65% vaxed accounting for 75% of cases), the vaxed individual has approximately 1/3 less chance of catching covid than an unvaxed person.

    Based on the infection rates, the hospitalization rates and death rates, being vaxed doesnt appear to be reducing the severity of covid if you catch it.

  2. Mark Regan

    For people tracking cases on whether state-level vaccine mandates have to have religious exemptions, that issue is raised in the Maine litigation at the Supreme Court, 21A90, in the New York cases being argued tomorrow at the Second Circuit, 21-2566, and in several cases at the district court level, including Wise v. Inslee.

Please to post comments