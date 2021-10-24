Journal of Free Speech Law Public Conversations with Authors

My fellow Journal executive editor Prof. Jane Bambauer has been organizing these, and I expect them to be tremendously interesting. The first will be Tuesday (Oct. 26), noon Pacific/1 pm Mountain/2 pm Central/3 pm Eastern; you can watch it live on Zoom, and I'll also post video after it's done.

We'll begin with a brief discussion of the Journal (likely just about 5-10 minutes), but will then turn to the First Amendment / social media / common carrier question that occupied most of the Journal of Free Speech Law's first issue. The panelists and corresponding articles will be:

Future panels will include Jack Balkin, Adam Candeub, Eric Goldman & Jess Miers, Daphne Keller, Kyle Langvardt, Mark Lemley, Alan Rozenshtein, Fred Schauer, Nadine Strossen, and Jordan Wallace-Wolf.